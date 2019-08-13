Senior edition

EATON — Come in Friday, Aug. 23, and watch “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” a 2014 movie.

Carfit: This is a free educational program that provides a quick, comprehensive review of how well you and your vehicle ‘fit’ together. This program also provides information and materials on community specific resources that can enhance you’re driving. A free activity, this event is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 11. We will have a speaker: “Keeping the Keys” from 10-11 a.m. and the Car-Fit Program, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call to register for the program, 937-456-4947

Mindful Chats with Megan: On Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., come chat with Megan. Megan serves as the Crisis Therapist for Preble County with Samaritan Behavioral Health. She is a Licensed Social Worker and earned her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Ohio University. Megan can provide referrals for individual therapy of simply a listening ear. Anyone is welcome to come say hello. Times may be adjusted to accommodate the crisis center as needed for their agency.

Board Games: Stop in and play board games on Wednesdays at noon.

Senior Card Players: Formerly known as “widowed card players,” now called “senior card players,” this group plays cards every Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the senior activities center — stop in and join!

Breakfast Bingo: Our next Breakfast Bingo is Friday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. at The Grange. Call to pre-register, $3 members, $5 non-members, 937-456-4947.

Health Advance Directives: Plan ahead and protect yourself with these legal series classes. Pre-register for any or all of these informative classes and learn more about your legal rights, legal resources you can access, ways to handle your legal issue, and more. Aug. 14: Financial power of attorney, and Aug. 21: Wills and Estates. All classes are held at the senior activities center at 2 p.m. This series is brought to you by Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc. Call to pre-register, 937-456-4947.

Panama Canal: Travel on the Coral Princess, Nov. 2-17. Call for details on this fabulous cruise, 937-456-4947

Wolf Creek Habitat: Join us on this Mini Trip to see the wolves! We will observe the wolves on the observation deck to view and take pictures of the wolves in Brookville, Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 12. $35 for members, $45 for non-members.

Spotlight on San Antonio Holiday: Discover San Antonio’s beautiful River Walk, one of the prettiest parts of the city. The haven of trees, pathways, stone bridges and glistening water winds through the city center and reveals its deep culture and vibrant personality. During the holiday season the River Walk sparkles even brighter with millions of decorative lights illuminating its already charming atmosphere. It will dazzle you with luminaries, twinkling displays and festive ornaments that are nearly everywhere. You are sure to lose yourself in the spirit of the holiday season as you stroll along the river surrounded by festive decorations. This trip takes place Dec. 1-5. Call for cost and further details. You will be picked up at the senior activities center and taken to the Cincinnati Airport.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.