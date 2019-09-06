PCBDD holds first pool party

EATON — The first-ever PCBDD Pool Party was held in collaboration with the Lakengren Pool on Aug. 29.

Almost 70 individuals from L&M Products and Your Happy Place came out to swim and soak up some sun before the official end of summer. Everyone received a Hawaiian lei and sunglasses as they entered the pool area. Swimmers and sun bathers couldn’t help but dance and sway to the music.

Lakengren Pool Manager, Ginger Adams, stated that, “It was an honor to be a part of the event and I look forward to hosting it again next year. The Lakengren community supports these kind of events and are happy to share ways to utilize our beautiful new pool.” She also stated, “It was very rewarding to see how much the individuals enjoyed being in the water and having a fun day dedicated to them.”

The Preble County Board of DD is always looking for ways to collaborate with our community partners’. The PCBDD is dedicated to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities to have the kind and quality of life he or she chooses.

