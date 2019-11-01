PC District Library adds free Homework Help Club program

EATON — The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library recently introduced the new Homework Help Club.

This program provides free homework help to students in grades K-6.

Tutors will be available to assist in homework in a variety of subjects such as math, writing, social studies, and more. This program is available from 3-5 p.m. each Monday during the school year. Students in need of homework assistance may drop in at any time. There is no registration required for the Homework help Club.

For more information, contact the Eaton Branch Library via phone at 937-456-4331 or by email at youthservices@preblelibrary.org. Interested in volunteering as a Homework Help Club tutor? The program could use others’ expertise. Contact Sarah Tozier at 937-456-5478 or at youthservices@preblelibrary.org to help as a volunteer.