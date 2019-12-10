West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Boyd Bowman, Danny Ehler, Michelle Niswonger, Clyde Mason, Marquis Moore, Judy Day, Merian Day, Charles Gardner, Michael Price, Eldon Barnhart, Alice Habekost, Steve Unger, Scott Worley, Logan Unger, Jean Beneke, Peggy Burke, Mary Bullen, Nancy Wright, Dylan Hensley, Tommy Byrd, Devin Smith, Michele Roell, Rhonda Baker, Braelyn Pemberton, Claudia Studebaker.

Anniversaries this week: Mark and Vickie Unger, John and Mary Warrick.

American Legion Post 322

Rock the Jukebox Carry-in, Christmas Party, and Adopt-a-Family event is planned for Friday, Dec. 20, from 7-11:30 p.m. Bring a snack to share and celebrate the holidays. Monetary or gift donations are gladly accepted. A list of needed items is in the canteen. We were able to help 15 families in November through the Preble County YMCA.

New Year’s Eve Party is Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. Colin Richards and Spare Change Band will perform with a $5 cover charge. There will be pork, sauerkraut, and champagne at midnight, at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

The canteen will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Euchre and Ladies’ Night is open to the public every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Reverend Pastor Dan Mershon and family are hosting an Open House, Dec. 15, from 6-9 p.m. at the parsonage.

Final day to order poinsettias at $6.50 each, is Dec. 15.

The Annual Christmas Eve Cantata is Dec. 24 at 7p.m., beginning with a Handbell Concert. Enjoy the Biblical story of Christ’s birth with our Chancel Choir Cantata, and join us in singing several familiar hymns by candlelight.

Christmas Day Worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them every third Saturday, next on Dec. 21, in the fellowship hall at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Socks, hats, mittens, sweatshirts and sweatpants will be donated to Adopt-a-Family and TVS schools by the Salem Women of the Church. Cheer Boxes, filled with sweet treats, will also be donated to area shut-ins.