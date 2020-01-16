Fairmount Cemetery reports 2019 burials

SOMERS TOWNSHIP — The Somers Township Trustees reported there were 32 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, for the year of 2019.

Burials included: Ronald E. Hale, Shirley Hampton, Daniel R. Mann, Ruthayn Dearth, Treva H. Adams, Carol D. Wilburn, Christeen Craig, Manuel Alcorn, Brownlee C. Borradaile, Roy L. Elliott, Sr., John B. MGuire III, John M. Conner, Mossie A. Wilburn, Charles D. Evilsizer, Ronad R. Christopher, Fredick J. Asbury, Roger A. Wills, Violet I McCane, Arlie Alcorn, Jr., Jerry L. Crank, James F. Kirby, Lillian A. Johnson, Virginia M. Bittinger, Paul Ronald Plaugher, Patricia V. Wagers, William C. Barnett, Naomi I. Tapalman, Jacques G. Campbell, Paul D. Arcuragi, David A. Puckett, Ruby J. Gunter and Evelyn Pheanis.