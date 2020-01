Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley Receives $40,000 award from OJJDP

MIAMI VALLEY — The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP), an office within the United Stated Department of Justice (DOJ), after a rigorous application process, awarded grants to 95 agencies across 42 states. We are pleased to announce that Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley was one of these recipients in the amount of $40,000.

The goal of this grant is to use one-to-one mentoring to increase school engagement, academics, social skills and behaviors, and to reduce negative outcomes including substance abuse and juvenile delinquency.

“We are proud and privileged to be selected to receive these funds,” said Anne Pfeiffer, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, “With these mentoring dollars we expect to support matches in the four counties we serve — Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble. When we make a match, they tend to last at least 30 months. But we know from past experience these matches can last a lifetime.”

The funds will be used in calendar year 2020 to support 34 matches in the Miami Valley. These matches will include high-risk youth and youth in rural communities. One of the programs that will be supported through this grant will be Bigs with Badges, a program which connects youth with local police officers in communities throughout our area, building strong, trusting, lasting relationships.