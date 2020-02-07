Patrolling Paws for a Cause: help feed PC senior citizens

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The public is invited to join the the Southwest Regional K9 Training Group (SWRK9TG), Eagle Fence, and Lawn Plus in a special fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Preble County’s local senior citizens who are struggling for meals and care.

Everyone can help by attending the special Patrolling Paws for a Cause on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The spaghetti dinner includes garlic bread, salad and drinks for $10.

There will be a dessert and gift basket auction, 50/50 raffle, and live music by the Silvertones.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., food served will be served until 7 p.m., and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Patrolling Paws for a Cause will be located at Twin Valley South High School in West Alexandria.

Tickets can be purchased at the Preble County Council on Aging, Pin Up Beauty Shoppe or from any SWRK9TG member.