District library releases activity calendar

New Year = More Borrows

Kick the winter blues by catching up on your favorite TV series or by streaming your favorite album using Hoopla. During January and February, you can now check out up to 10 titles. This service is provided free by your library, and all you need to get started is your library card. Get started now at hoopladigital.com.

First Annual Spring Book Sale Blowout — W. Elkton Branch

Maarch 2-12, during open hours: Come stock up on all your favorite types of library materials at our first annual Spring Booksale Blowout. Items for sale will include DVDs, CDs, and books for all different ages (including children, young adults, and adults). All sales are by donation. Open hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

PCDL Productions – Filmmaking Program at Eaton Branch

Grades 6-12 are welcome to join us for a new filmmaking program. PCDL Productions is a student-led group which will work to create a short film. This club is targeted to teens with an interest in filmmaking, or a specific part of the filmmaking process (acting, writing, directing, etc.). Meetings take place every Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. until March 25, with additional work time on Friday afternoons. Registration is required for this program. Space is limited, and all members must have a signed photo release form prior to the start of filming. Forms can be downloaded online or picked up at the Eaton Branch.

Kids: St. Patrick’s Day Storytime

Tuesday, March 10, at 5:30 p.m: Come listen to a great story and make a fun St. Patrick’s Day craft. All materials provided and snacks will be served.

Adults: Wine Bottle Bird Feeder

Wednesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m: Visit the Camden Library and make a wine bottle bird feeder for your feathered friends. All materials will provided and registration is required by Feb. 28.

Teen Time: Candlemaking

Wednesday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Teens, stop by the Camden Library and make a great-smelling candle. All materials provided and snacks will be served.

Meeting Rooms for Non-Profits — Eaton & Eldorado Branches

When a meeting room is not being used for a library activity, the space will be available to the public for governmental, non-profit, civic, cultural or educational programs or meetings. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/policies/meetingroom for more information.

Free Public Notary – Library Administration Office

Preble County District Public Library provides basic Notary Public services at 450 S. Barron St., Eaton, such as witnessing signatures and sworn statements, free of charge for the convenience of our community. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/policies/notary for more information.

Eaton Branch Events

Weekly Teen Programs

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library to enjoy a fun program. There are usually fun activities, crafts, and more.

• Mar. 10: Animation Club

• Mar. 17: Eire (Ireland)

• Mar. 24: Resin Art

Relaxation Station: Cocoa and Coloring (Adults)

Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.: join us at the library during the long winter evenings for some hot cocoa (or coffee, if you wish) and some coloring, all set to relaxing music.

Eaton Library Book Sale – Feb. 22-March 7

Get to the Eaton Branch Library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, children’s books, CDs, and DVDs during the February Book Sale. There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library. The sale will be held during open hours: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Creative Writers’ Group

Meets every fourth Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so. Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Free Homework Help Club

The Eaton Branch of the Preble County District Library would like to introduce our Homework Help Club. This program provides FREE homework help to students in grades K-6. Drop-ins are welcome. No registration required. Tutors will be available to assist in homework in a variety of subjects. This program is available from 4PM to 6PM each Monday. For more information, contact the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 or at youthservices@preblelibrary.org.

PCDL Maker Space Open Hours

Maker Space Open Hours: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee. Other dates and times available by appointment. Ask questions, or make an appointment by contacting youthservices@preblelibrary.org or calling 937-456-5478. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/makerspace for more information.

Eldorado Branch Events

Families: Leap Year Frogs — W. Manchester/Eldorado Branches

Feb. 26-27 at 4:30 p.m. at W. Manchester & Eldorado Libraries: Make an origami frog, color a frog, and eat snacks (no frog legs, we promise.) and have fun on the way to Leap Day 2020.

Adults: Shamrock Sun Catcher Craft

March 12, at 4:30 pm: Catch the first rays of the spring sun and reflect them around your favorite room with a shamrock sun catcher.

New Paris Branch Events

Winter Craft & Storytime

Mondays March 9, 16, 23, & 30) at 5 p.m: kids and families, come to the New Paris Library to enjoy a themed story and a cool craft.

Families: Read Across America Day

Monday, March 2: Join us at the library during our open hours to read some great books. There will also be a craft, snacks, and other activities to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

New Paris Library LEGO Club

Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m: come build at the library. Bring your imagination and creativity and complete challenges and build with friends.

West Alexandria Branch Events

Monday Crafts

Each week we will reduce, reuse, and recycle a variety of items into something new and exciting. Be sure to bring your imagination and creativity. The craft supplies will be available to all ages. Supplies will be out from noon-7 p.m. every Monday during February.

West Alexandria Library LEGO Club

Saturday, Feb. 29, at noon: Any school-aged child can come in and build, complete challenges and just have fun with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name. LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from noon-1 p.m.

Families: Read Across America Day

Monday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m: We are wrapping up the West Alexandria Library’s Winter Reading Program with Read Across America Day. There will be crafts, snacks, and other activities to celebrate Dr. Seuss.

Adults: Spring Wreath Craft

Tuesday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m: Are you ready to decorate for spring? Need a new wreath? Come make one of your very own using our wreath forms, ribbons, and artificial flowers. Registration is not required but it is helpful to ensure we have enough wreath forms. Register in person or by calling 937-533-4095.

Tweens: Build w/ Keva® Planks

Wednesday, March 18, at 4 p.m.: Build structures and contraptions with simple wooden planks, known as Keva Planks®. Work from a variety of images and ideas to see what you can create.

West Elkton Branch Events

Weekly Craft Programs – West Elkton Branch

Stop by the West Elkton Branch every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy a fun craft and/or activity.

Origami Monster Bookmark Craft

Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4:30 p.m: Make reading even more fun with a super cute monster bookmark. All supplies provided.

Clover Agamograph Craft

Thursday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m: Create a fun 3D optical illusion at your library to celebrate the season. All supplies provided.

Leprechaun Hat Craft

Thursday, March 12, at 4:30 p.m: It’s your lucky day…to make the Leprechaun’s iconic hat. All supplies provided.

4-Leaf Clover Mason Jar Decor

Thursday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m: Add some luck to your life with a fun clover Mason jar home decor project. All supplies provided.

Paper Plate Umbrella

Thursday, March 26, at 4:30 p.m: Spring showers are just around the corner. Get ready with this fun umbrella craft. All supplies provided.

West Manchester Branch Events

