Preble County Outstanding Senior Citizen nominations sought

PREBLE COUNTY — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Preble County’s 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. Show your appreciation to an older adult in Preble County who goes above and beyond. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered. Guidelines are on the nomination form available from the Agency website, www.info4seniors.org, or call Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 to receive a nomination form through the mail. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

Consider taking the time today to nominate an outstanding senior who has impacted your community. The deadline for nominations is March 27. The award will be presented at Preble County Senior Day on May 12. May is traditionally Older Americans Month and the 2020 theme is “Make Your Mark.”

The Agency on Aging, PSA 2, helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.