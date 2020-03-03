West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Brenda Clevenger, Thomas Welch, Ricky Marcum, Richard Cummins, Loveda Osborne, Caroline Milliken, Dale Degler, Margaret Degler, Ruthann Lewis, Wes HagerAleya Grassman, Wyatt Voge, Jasie Sarver, Audrey Chesney, Zachary Wells, Zion Durkle, Cailee Bryant Krieger, Ron Guehring, Katelyn Marie Hoskins, Olivia Augspurger, Erin Weimer, Kim Perry, Gail Eby Sease, Eric Clayton, in memory of Mildred Schmidt

Anniversaries this week: Aaron and Kelly Cooper, in memory of Randy and Roxanne Bryant

American Legion

Rueben sandwiches, green pickled eggs and more are available in the Canteen on Saturday, March 14, from 1 p.m. until gone.

Rock the Jukebox Friday, March 20, from 8-11 p.m. with a St. Patrick’s Day theme and donation for the animal shelter.

March Madness Tip Board March 8, $5 for two teams. Teams assigned after selection show on Sunday prior to the tourney.

Ladies Night and Euchre is every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

The Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Smoked Chicken or BBQ Pork Chop Dinners

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is selling smoked chicken or BBQ pork chop dinners on Sunday, March 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at at the Firehouse, 25 E. Dayton Street. All funds raised will be used to help pay for toys purchased for Santa Villa and the July 4 fireworks. Food prepared by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs. Half a smoked chickenwith dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $7. A 3/4 lb. smoked pork chop with dinner roll, applesauce and choice of green beans or baked beans is $8. Orders may be called into Carol Lunsford at 937-839-4085 including your name and phone number.

Firehouse Bingo

Bingo start time is 6p.m. every Thursday for the Early Bird games at 25 E. Dayton Street. We have several progressive games we play throughout the season. Come out and try your luck. Doors open at 5 p.m. for open seating. No RSVP on seating; first come, first served. Help spread the word; the higher the number of attendees, the higher the pay-out bracket. Light snack bar with drinks available for purchase.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, has begun meeting at Salem Lutheran Church. Meetings are held every Monday at 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall and new members are welcome! 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal, and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

World Day of Prayer

A community service for World Day of Prayer will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Salem Lutheran Church.

Community Christian Church

Community Christian Church is starting its Small Group Ministries for 2020. The public is invited to attend. If interested, call the church office at 937-849-4988. The public is invited to the monthly Men’s Breakfast, March 7 at 9 a.m., located at 11 Dorsey Akers Road.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal is Wednesday, March 4, at 22 East Oak St. from 5-6:30 p.m. Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meet every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. through April 1, for a meal and program, ending at 6:45 p.m. during the Lenten season. Kids aged 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids. For more information, contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for the Men’s Bible Study and Breakfast every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The men are planning to attend a Mission Conference March 21-22 in Mansfield.

Lenten Meals and evening services will continue every Wednesday through April first. Lenten Meals are from 6-6:45 p.m. and Lenten Services begin at 7 p.m.

Blood Pressure Screenings will be held after Worship every fourth Sunday, next on March 22.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a basket in the church library.

Join us on facebook and like our page to get the latest news or events at https://www.facebook.com/WestAlexandriaSalemLutheranChurch/