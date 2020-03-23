West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Gabrielle Gonnella, Vernice Reeder, Tina Kendel, Kelli Wright, Angi Lowe, Billie Gebers, Taylor Wellbaum, Tony Price, Judy Wright, Pam Guehring, Addyson Bassler, Sherry Spencer, Zoey Beneke, Aiden Simpson, Olivia Shelton, Leslie Bassler, Lindsay Watson, Scott Watson, Dakota Eury, Chandler Ulrich, Helen Sollenberger, Curt Caplinger, Jerri Cochran, Jenifer Overmyer.

Note: Please check all events before attending for cancellations or changes due to recent health mandates.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.

Quarter Auction

The TVS Junior Class has canceled the March 20 Quarter Auction fund-raiser for this year’s After Prom festivities.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

The Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt has been changed to Saturday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at a location yet to be announced. There will be prizes for each age category. Bring your own basket or bag to collect the hidden eggs in. Stay tuned for updated information or contact John Devilbiss at 937-367-5483.

Hello Spring Coffee & Canvas

Artist Heidi from She Shed Arts will be leading a Hello Spring Coffee & Canvas at Kierston’s Coffeestop on Tuesday, March 31, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 12 S. Main Street. This is a large 16×20 painting. You will be provided with your canvas, paint and all tools needed to take home a finished painting. Included in the price of your ticket is a drink of choice from Kierston’s Coffeestop. This is a pre-paid, non-refundable event. Buy your ticket now to reserve your seat. Bring a friend and come have fun! Visit www.sheshedarts.com/store/Hello-Spring-Kierstons-Coffeestop-March-31st-p177369539 to make reservations.

AKS Euchre Tournament and Dance

Alpha Kappa Sorority is holding their annual euchre tournament and dance Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 322. The euchre tournament spots have all been filled, but the dance is is open to the public and will start around 8 p.m. There will be a DJ again this year. As always we will have lots of raffle items, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. A shot bar will be available again as well, at 1477 Ohio 503 S. For additional information, contact us on facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1715709491904913.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1 p.m. each Sunday beginning March 15. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Community Christian Church

The women at CCC are having a Movie Night March 28 at 4 p.m. The original “Little Women” will be shown.

A group will be traveling to Cincinnati to attend a Gary Smalley seminar, “The 5 Love Languages” on March 21.

Community Christian Church is starting its Small Group Ministries for 2020. The public is invited to attend. If interested, call the church office at 937-849-4988, Sunday Worship begins at 10a.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers Road.

Church of the Brethren

The next Community Meal is Wednesday, April 1, at 22 East Oak Street, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Community Meals will continue the first Wednesday of each month through June. For more information, contact the church at 937-839-5417.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meet every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. through April 1, for a meal and program, ending at 6:45 p.m. during the Lenten season. Kids ages 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids. For more information, contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for the Men’s Bible Study and Breakfast every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The men are planning to attend a mission conference March 21-22 in Mansfield.

Lenten meals and evening services continue every Wednesday through April 1. Lenten meals are from 5-6:45 p.m. and Lenten services begin at 7 p.m.

Blood pressure screenings will be held after worship every fourth Sunday, next on March 22.

Our Bibles and Blankets ministry is ongoing. We are collecting new or gently used Bibles.

Donate your unwanted or recently expired coupons to Coups for Troops to assist military overseas where commissaries accept manufacturer coupons up to two months expired. There is a basket in the Church Library.

Join us on facebook and like our page to get the latest news or events at https://www.facebook.com/WestAlexandriaSalemLutheranChurch.