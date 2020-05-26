Art camps planned at Preble Arts

EATON — Summer art camps are happening at Preble Arts.

Each camp is full of creativity and projects for kids K-6.

According to PCAA Director Vicky Fanberg there are eight art camp sessions to choose from. There are two camp sessions each day 9 a.m.-noon, and 1-4 p.m.

Camp runs Tuesday through Friday June 9-26 and July 7-10. Themes include Fairy Tales, Clay Creations, Under the Sea, and many more. Each session is $68 for members and $85 for non-members for the week.

The safety of children and their families is the center’s biggest priority, according to Fanberg. Camp size will be limited to eight campers per session.

Sign up online at www.preblearts.org.

Preble Arts is operated by the Preble County Art Association which features a brand-new sales gallery representing regional artists, classes, a paint your own pottery studio and a new art menu full of make-and-take art projects.

Additional programming for the community includes programs for seniors, youth, at-risk groups and differently-abled populations.

For more information about the PCAA and Preble Arts, visit www.preblearts.org.

Additional information is available by calling 937-456-3999. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art available and accessible to the community.