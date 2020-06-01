Library program, services spotlight

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – now available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for free at https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll.

Virtual library programs on social media

The library has been working very hard to offer lots of options in the form of virtual programming and access to digital content that is sure to make your stay-at-home time brighter and busier! Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @PrebleLibrary to keep up with our virtual offerings. Our events section on Facebook will allow you to view our current programs. You’ll find other fun activities such as virtual storytimes, PCDL’s new web series Vids for Kids, and more on our Facebook playlist: https://bit.ly/pcdlvirtual

Curbside library materials pickup now available during select hours

To place holds on and reserve library items, you can either call your local branch, or log on to your account at https://bit.ly/catalogpcdl and place holds online. Once the materials are ready, you will be notified by your preferred contact method. When you arrive at the library, pull into one of the designated curbside pickup parking spots and call the number posted on the parking sign. You will be asked for your name, library card number, and the letter of your parking spot. Materials will then be delivered to your car by a library staff member. Library staff will be wearing masks and gloves. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the library asks that you stay in your vehicle during curbside pickup. Pickup times are as follows:

Camden Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon-8 p.m., Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eaton Branch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday & Thursday, noon-6 p.m.

New Paris Branch: Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m., Friday, noon-4 p.m.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday-Wednesday, noon-6 p.m., Friday, noon-4 p.m.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

West Manchester Branch: Monday, Wednesday, noon-6 p.m.

Library book drops open during select hours

Book returns at Camden, Eaton, Eldorado, New Paris, and West Alexandria Branches are open to accept checked out materials during select hours. Book drops at West Elkton and West Manchester Branches will remain closed as those branches are not large enough to allow for proper and safe handling of returns at this time. The books drops will be available during the following hours;

Camden Branch: Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.

Eaton Branch: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eldorado Branch: Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m.

New Paris Branch: Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m., Friday, noon-4 p.m.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday-Wednesday, noon-6 p.m., Wednesday, noon-6 p.m., Friday, noon-4 p.m.

• Book drops will be closed outside of the posted hours to ensure the safe handling of materials.

• If you have a relative that has received materials through the PCDL Homebound Program, you are welcome to return those materials at any of the open book drops.

• Due dates have been extended to ensure your items are not overdue. Opening some books drops will allow library staff to quarantine items until they are safe to handle. If you return items, they may still appear on your card as this process occurs.

• PCDL Branches remain closed to the public until further notice. PCDL staff are working hard to ensure safety procedures are being followed.

Camden Branch Events

DIY hand scrub

Join Miss Lauren as she makes a nice-smelling, two-ingredient hand scrub. This simple mixture will make your dirty hands squeaky clean after a long evening in the garden. You can customize our recipe by adding any essential oil or moisturizer to the mix. Video tutorial is available here: https://bit.ly/0507pcdl

Whipped coffee recipe

Miss Lauren is showing you how to make a refreshing iced whipped coffee drink. This tasty coffee beverage is a great pick-me-up after a long day outdoors or even as a lunchtime treat! Video tutorial available here: https://bit.ly/0508pcdl

Eaton Branch Events

Teen Book Club – The Turtle of Oman [Virtual]

To accommodate for continued social distancing, this month’s Teen Book Club book is available as an ebook on Hoopla Digital. Borrowing from Hoopla is FREE with your library card! Visit the Facebook post to download the book and join the discussion: https://bit.ly/tbcmay

Bleeding Tissue Paper Craft [Virtual]

Miss Emily at the Eaton Branch Library came up with a fun watercolor art painting idea while staying at home and she wants to share it with all of you! More information and directions are on Facebook: https://bit.ly/0514pcdl

Learn How to Practice Mindfulness [Virtual]

Mindfulness is the process by which you are aware of the world around you and you are in tune with what’s going on in the present, instead of focusing on the past or on the future. Miss Emily made a short video walkthrough teaching you how to practice mindfulness, and it’s available here: https://bit.ly/0519pcdl

Eldorado Branch Events

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl

New Paris Branch Events

DIY Solar Yard Light Craft [Virtual]

Miss Lisa in New Paris came up with a fun craft to repurpose old glass lampshades into beautiful solar lights! You can use these for decorating your yard or even to add some colorful flair to your outdoor space. Find a downloadable guide here: https://bit.ly/0520pcdl

West Alexandria Branch Events

Penny Spinner Craft [Virtual]

Miss Michelle in West Alexandria has been keeping busy with many different fun activities and crafts. She has made this colorful penny spinner craft to share with all of you! You can use your penny spinner as a game piece or just for fun. Directions and more information on the Facebook event: https://bit.ly/0521pcdl

Daily Reading Challenge [Virtual]

Let’s make reading an adventure! Each day, we will post a fun place for you to read or a challenge of what to read for 15 minutes in the Facebook event: https://bit.ly/0522pcdl

Never Have I Ever – Library Edition [Virtual]

Let’s play a game and start some conversations. Each day, we will post something library related and you tell us if you have or never have done the item listed. Help us learn more about our patrons on the Facebook event: https://bit.ly/0509pcdl

West Elkton Branch Events

Rock-Painted Garden Marker Craft [Virtual]

Add a little bit of originality and glam to your gardens with these interesting garden markers. This craft is intended for adults, as spray sealant is used. Download the supply list and instructions here: https://bit.ly/05141pcdl

West Manchester Branch Events

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

Library Services

Sign up for a digital library card! Read, listen, stream, and watch your favorite titles for free!

Sign up for a temporary Digital PCDL Card to access Ohio Digital Library resources from your home! Digital cards stay active for 60 days, and can easily be converted into a regular library card later at a branch in order to check out physical materials. Sign up is free and easy at http://preblelibrary.org. How do I sign up for a digital card? Video walkthrough available at https://bit.ly/pcdlcardsignup.

Once you’ve signed up for a temporary card, visit https://bit.ly/pcdlstreaming to download Hoopla and Libby. Hoopla allows you 15 monthly downloads to instantly read, listen, and stream movies, shows, comic books, and more. In addition, they have also released a list of bonus borrows that don’t count against your limit. Libby allows you to listen to and read books on your device. Need help with your eLessons? Access the library’s learning databases from home at http://preblelibrary.org/referencedesk

BrainFuse – Free online tutoring, lessons, writing lab, & more

Need help with homework, homeschool, or just want to learn something new? Students, parents, and adult learners can now get access to Live Tutors from 2-11 p.m. EST, and countless other study tools and other learning resources with BrainFuse. Download their Android or iOS app to get started today: http://bit.ly/BrainFuseAppPCDL, or access their website from your computer: http://bit.ly/BrainFuseWebPCDL (case-sensitive).

Universal Class – Free Online classes with your library card

Do you want to learn something new? Check out Universal Class! PCDL cardholders have access to over 500 free courses. Find the course that fits your interests and learning needs today: https://bit.ly/UniClassPCDL (case-sensitive).

Ancestry.com – family research from home

Are you busy working on your family tree? With your Preble County District Library card, you can temporarily access Ancestry Library Edition from home. Explore Ancestry Library Edition today: https://bit.ly/AncestryPCDL (case-sensitive).

Chilton Library Database – Car manuals, repair guides and more

Working on your car? Access the Chilton Library Database. This PCDL resource provides the detailed information needed to complete vehicle maintenance and repair projects. With a quick search, you can find step-by-step service and repair procedures, manuals, and a labor estimating tool. Choose your vehicle’s make, model, and year and get started today at https://bit.ly/ChiltonPCDL (case-sensitive).

Consumer Reports – make informed buying decisions

Consumer Reports is an American nonprofit consumer organization dedicated to unbiased product testing, investigative journalism, consumer-oriented research, public education, and consumer advocacy. You can access it for free with your PCDL card here: https://bit.ly/ConsRepPCDL (case-sensitive).

Ohio Memory – research resource

Ohio Memory is a collaborative program of the Ohio History Connection and the State Library of Ohio. Ohio Memory shares Ohio’s rich past through dynamic online resources. You will find photographs, letters, diaries, journals, and much more. Learn about Ohio’s history at OhioMemory.org.