PCDL announces COVID-19 Archival project, seeks to preserve local history

EATON — The Preble County District Library is asking the community to share stories, pictures, experiences, and more of life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Submissions will be accepted online (https://bit.ly/COVIDpcdl) (case-sensitive) and will be added to a physical book, which will be made available for public viewing at the Preble County Genealogy Room once the library reopens. Submissions can also be submitted on paper. Contact the PC Room to arrange pickup of the paper form.

The library and the PC Room are closed to the public until further notice. At this time, the PC Room is currently accepting research requests via phone and email only.

Pictures of signs, inside of stores, special events, community events, etc. and anything similar pertaining to COVID-19 in Preble County is the primary focus of this project. The archival project is not limited to just pictures; journal entries and diary entries of Preble County citizens are also a fantastic addition to our project as well as recipes and first-hand stories.

Participants have the option of uploading photos, written stories, and/or audio recordings of up to 30 minutes in length. Questions should be directed to the Preble County Genealogy Room at 937-456-4970 or pcroom@preblelibrary.org. PC Room staff are happy to offer more information and answer any questions Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. -3 p.m.