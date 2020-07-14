Blood drives scheduled

PREBLE COUNTY — North Central Rescue will sponsor a community blood drive Monday, July 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado to help meet the increasing demand for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

CBC needs more donors to meet demand that has risen beyond the traditional summer challenges. Hospital blood usage is high and CBC blood drives are not at full capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The CBC COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies by blood test. Learn how to help COVID-19 patients by donating CCP at www.GivingBlood.org.

Preble County Schools are helping meet the increasing demand for blood by sponsoring a summer community blood drive Tuesday, July 21, from 1-5 p.m. at National Trail High School, 6940 Oxford Gettysburg Road, New Paris. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, staff, parents and community members. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

“This is a way to boost the blood supply with help from all the county schools,” said CBC account representative Melinda Frech. “National Trail High School blood drive coordinator Chad Stebbins thought this would be a great way to help out and Superintendent Bob Fischer and NTHS Principal Michael Eyler agreed. I can’t thank them enough for all of their support.”

Eaton Fire & EMS will also sponsor a community blood drive Thursday, July 23, from 3-7 p.m. at Eaton Fire Station 2, 391 W. Lexington Road to help meet the need. Donors must make an appointment and wear a face mask. Schedule your donation at www.DonorTime.com or call 937- 61-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “It’s Time to Save A Life” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

Donors needed as demand rises