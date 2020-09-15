Eaton residents earns national scholarship

EATON — Cameron Sterrett, a former Eaton Community Schools student from K-9, is on a full-ride scholarship at Wright State University majoring in applied mathematics.

He was awarded a SMART (Science Mathematics and Research for Transformation) scholarship from the Department of Defense that pays for the entirety of his schooling and gives him an internship followed by a full-time position with the Department of Defense following graduation at the Headquarters of the Air Force Material Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Sterrett grew up in Eaton and graduated from Tri-Village High School in 2018 as co-valedictorian. He chose Wright State for proximity to home, opportunities with the Air Force, as well as already receiving free tuition from the valedictorian scholarship and other local scholarships.

Sterrett also minors in both computer science and statistics, is an honors student, and is heavily involved in the Wright State community. He is the president of Club Basketball and treasurer of Troupe, a student theatre and improvisation group.

He also participates in the Student Honors Association, the orientation team, the math and philosophy clubs, Catholic Campus Ministries, the Take Flight leadership retreat, bombball and is a tutor at the Math Learning Center.

Sterrett currently works as a research intern at the Air Force Institute of Technology, assisting with research on a physics-based machine learning approach for investigating the oxidation of metallic alloys. His long-term goals are to graduate summa cum laude, get his master’s degree in applied mathematics and his doctorate in data science.

Submitted