West Alexandria news

Santa Villa Open House

Santa will be available from 5-7 p.m. at Santa Villa in Peace Park for visits with your children on the following dates: Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13. Each child who visits Santa will receive a bag of gifts. Please note that due to COVID-19, children will not be able to pick out their own gifts this year and families may be waiting outside.

Dial A Santa

The Kiwanis Club of West Alexandria will again be sponsoring “Dial A Santa” on Thursday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Children can talk to Santa by calling 937-839-4688. The telephone line will be active to the North Pole only during these hours. We ask that children only call Santa once.

The Kiwanis Club is happy to provide this free service to the children. If you want further information about joining this fine service organization, please call Wanda DeVilbiss at (937) 361-6865. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday. Observing social distancing, doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

Lion’s Club Apple Butter

The famous Lion’s Club Apple Butter is now available from any Lion’s Club member, the Twin Valley Bank, Farmersville Barber Shop and the Rowe’s Feed Store in New Lebanon.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you. School supplies are now also available. When you come to the Foodbank let us know for what grades you need supplies. Also, the Foodbank is now open for people in need of clothing.

Due to our limited space and for your safety and that of our volunteers, we are implementing the following requirements: Only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot, live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required at 20 E. South St.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Masks and gloves are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitizer will be available at each entrance.

Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on Nov. 21, at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.

A Sock and Mitten Tree will supply our area school children, and those in need of warmth this winter. Please consider picking up extra when you shop, and donate for area children in need.