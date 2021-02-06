Student notes

PREBLE COUNTY — The following Miami University students were awarded degrees during a virtual fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 11, 2020:

Nina Albinus of Eaton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Associate in Arts degree, majoring in Education, Health and Society – AA.

Alexis Bell of Eaton graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health degree, majoring in Kinesiology.

Chad Ehler of West Alexandria graduated with a B.S. in Education degree, majoring in Integrated Mathematics Edu.

Nicholas Frost of Camden graduated with a B.S. in Business degree, majoring in Finance.

Kirsten Keener of West Alexandria graduated with a BA Interactive Media Studies degree, majoring in Interactive Media Studies.

Rodney Owens of Gratis graduated Cum Laude with a Assoc of Applied Business degree, majoring in Business Management Technology.

Timothy Parker of Camden graduated with a B.S. in Software Engineering degree, majoring in Software Engineering.

Katharine Parrett of College Corner graduated with a Bach of Integrative Studies degree, majoring in Integrative Studies.

Additionally, Joseph T. Gulley of Lewisburg received his Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Park University in Parkville, MO.

The following students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s Lists at their respective colleges:

Cedarville University (Cedarville, OH) – Lorin Barnes, Richard Feustel, Isaac Wright and Elias Wright, all of Lewisburg.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL) – Lydia Hanson of Eaton.