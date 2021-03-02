West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Wyatt Voge, Luke Petersen, Jasie Sarver, Eric Clayton, Zach Wells, Zion Durkle, Aleah Hildebolt, Wesley Hager, Audrey Chesney, Julie Denison, Margaret Degler, Dale Degler, Caroline MIlliken, Olivia Augspurger, Erin Weimer, Kimberly Crabtree and in memory of Mildred Schmidt.

Anniversaries this week: Aaron and Kelly Cooper.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. BINGO is held every Thursday. Observing social distancing, doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first come, first served. Early Bird Games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, will begin meeting on Mondays, beginning March 1, at 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Masks are required. Children must be at least eight years old or in third grade to become a member and compete at the Preble County Junior Fair.

Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks and games. Our advisors assist with all domestic, miscellaneous, and some animal projects. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will come out to you and bring your food to you.

If inside access is needed, only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

The next Drive-thru Community meal will be Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. We are prepared to serve 50 meals to cars in the alley behind the church at 22 E. Oak St. Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot, live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

We have in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Heine presiding.

Lenten services are held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Jan Spitler is still heading up the Sleep Mat Project for the Homeless each month in our fellowship area.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube

Lenten Services will take place every Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Feb. 24 through March 24.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School Ministry meets at the Parsonage every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.