West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Mary Lunsford, John Gray, Tara Smith, Scott Perry, Dodie Johnson, Kathleen Evans, Linda Marker, Joe Thompson, Lori Kreitzer, Jerry Cooper, Parker Howard, Ellie Belvo, Shelly Loxley, Jennifer Eck, Joan Snider, Renee Turpin, Ruth Worley, Nolah Baldwin, Becky Rivers, Grant Maxson Ulrich, Ben Bassler, Jacob Spencer, Kenzi Studebaker, Ava Shelton, Mike Fletcher, Curtis Rivers, Maylie Bassler, in memory of Bruce Studebaker, in memory of Tiara Suchland and in memory of Ralph Habekost.

Anniversaries this week: Chris and Jenny Dawson, George and Mary Lehmann.

Quarter Auction

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Quarter/ticket Auction on Friday, April 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 322, 1477 OH 503 S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Funds raised will help provide new gifts for children at Santa Villa, and fireworks for July 4. Paddles will be $2 each. We will be using tickets vs. quarters. Anyone wishing to donate items for the Quarter Auction are encouraged to contact Carol Lunsford, 839-4085 or drop items off at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Please follow all current COVID guidelines.

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

West Alexandria Kiwanis will be holding their annual Chicken BBQ dinner Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Peace Park, at Santa Villa. Carry-out only dinners are $8 each. Call 937-839-4085 to reserve your orders.

WABO Clean Up

West Alexandria Community Volunteers will meet for their first Community Clean Up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the WABO ball fields. There will be a second Clean Up on Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m. and a third Clean Up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Come get involved in bettering your park for the kids in our community.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1p.m. each Sunday from March 15 to April 18, except on Easter. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Visit: www.tvrgclub.org, contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Library

Kids, Teens and Adults free Grab and Go Kits are available at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Instructions can be downloaded at http://preblelibrary.org.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’N Span Pots’N Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, meets every Monday at 4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Masks are required. Children must be at least eight years old or in third grade to compete at the Preble County Junior Fair. New members welcome! Meetings consist of 4-H business, working on fair projects, snacks, games, and some community service. Our advisors assist with all domestic, miscellaneous, and some animal projects. Contact Founder and Head Advisor, Carol Lunsford, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

S’NS P’NP 4-H Club Report

Spic-N-Span-Pots-N-Pan 4-H club has had a great first five meetings for this year so far and is preparing for the Preble County Fair from July 31 through Aug. 7. We have talked to our new members this year and informed them of what 4-H is. We love to get new members and really recommend 4-H. For our first three meetings, we talked about 4-H and the dates for upcoming events, and we completed a community service by stuffing plastic eggs for the Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt. We also split into groups by the topics we are doing in 4-H, like poultry, cooking, and also archery gun safety. Our fourth meeting occurred on Monday, March 22 and we did our annual election of officers.

Our 2021-2022 officers are: Recreation Officers Macee and Madden Adams, Reporter Claire Rhoades, Safety Officer Olivia Brooks, Health Officer Jullian Overmeyer, Treasure Alaina Ashworth, Secretary Jolene Bendel, Vice President Brianna Henemeyer, and our 2021-2022 President is Maddie Wright. The day after Easter the officers hid Easter eggs, and then we had the annual swearing-in of officers. To celebrate, we had an Easter egg hunt.

I love 4-H and it is a good way to meet new friends. I hope that you and your family and friends can sign up for 4-H if you are not already signed up, and enjoy it as much as I do.

Claire Rhoades

Reporter, SSPP

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours during the current pandemic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will bring your food to you. If inside access is needed, only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

We have in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Heine presiding.

April 11 worship time will change to 9 a.m., for our second Sunday of Easter.

Sleep Mat Project will resume Saturday, April 17 from 9-11 a.m.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube.

Sign-ups for the Youth Summer Trip are open. We will be partnering with Adventure Serve Ministries in Kentucky and doing a wilderness trip. The dates for the trip are June 13-19 and will include rock climbing, repelling, caving, whitewater rafting, two days of hiking and swimming, showers under waterfalls, and sleeping in tents or hammocks! Representatives from Adventure Serve will accompany us at all times. Check out www.adventureserve.org for more information.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study now meets on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship. Join us next on Saturday, April 17 in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.