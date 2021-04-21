West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Nesba Robb, Sarah Miller, Clay Dunwoodie, Haley Mohr, Cari Helling, Addyson Mohr, Peyton Caplinger, Jim Jellison, Jennifer Fox, Sue Flora, Vicki Studebaker, Addy Mohr, Tonya Woods, Ross Lunsford, Steve Byrd, Logan Woods and Jayna Ray.

Anniversaries this week: Matt and Shelly Loxley

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

West Alexandria Kiwanis will be holding their annual chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Peace Park at Santa Villa. Carry-out only dinners are $8 each. Call 937-839-4085 to reserve your orders.

WABO Clean Up

West Alexandria Community Volunteers will meet for their first Community Clean Up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at the WABO ball fields. There will be a second Clean Up on Saturday, April 17 at 8 a.m. and a third Clean Up at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Come get involved in bettering your park for the kids in our community.

Spaghetti Dinner

The West Alexandria Police Department is sponsoring a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, May 8, from 4-6 p.m. at St. John Church, 20 E. South St. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Choice of marinara or alfredo sauce, choice of ranch, french or italian dressing, and choice of chocolate or red velvet cake. Place order at the front of the church, then drive to the rear of the church to pick up your completed order. Pre-orders can be called in to Bev Spitler at 839-5245.

Library

Kids, Teens and Adults free Grab and Go Kits are available at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Instructions can be downloaded at http://preblelibrary.org.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We will bring your food to you.

If inside access is needed, only two shoppers may enter at a time. Shopping time is limited to 20 minutes for each visit. Masks are required to enter the Foodbank. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Community Christian Church

Join us for a Mother’s Day Purse Auction and Luncheon on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. There is no charge, but reservation is required. There will be food, fun, fellowship, door prizes and purses! We are excited to have special quest speakers, Dawson Brubaker and Pam Burnside. All proceeds from the auction will go towards Dawon’s World Race Mission Trip. For lunch, we will have a variety salad bar and peach cobbler. To make a reservation, you can message our page or message or text Jenny Lovely at 937-219-4410.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. indoors, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

We have in-person worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Heine presiding. Sleep Mat Project will resume Saturday, April 17 from 9-11 a.m.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube.

Sign-ups for the Youth Summer Trip are open. We will be partnering with Adventure Serve Ministries in Kentucky and doing a wilderness trip. The dates for the trip are June 13-19 and will include rock climbing, repelling, caving, whitewater rafting, two days of hiking and swimming, showers under waterfalls, and sleeping in tents or hammocks! Representatives from Adventure Serve will accompany us at all times. Check out www.adventureserve.org for more information.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study now meets on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship. Join us next on Saturday, April 17 in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.