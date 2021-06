West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Aleda Smith, Noland Childers, Baylee Bailey, Sott Arndts, Mike Studebaker, Walid Maalouf, Sarah Unger Pickerell, Tammy Line, Rob Durkle, Jim Jones, Donele Rice, Amy Ehler, Paul Sauer, Bill Hamilton, Rhonda Eby Martin, Tony Gasper and Diane Hartwig.

Anniversaries this week: Jeff and Tracy Johnson.

Quarter Ticket Auction

Change of location: The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is holding a Quarter Auction at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at the American Legion, 1477 S.R. 503 S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Funds raised will help provide new gifts for children at Santa Villa and fireworks for July 4. Paddles will be $2 each. We will be using tickets in place of quarters. Each ticket costs just one quarter. Using tickets makes the event function more smoothly. Food will be provided by Hog Wild Smokehouse Ribs.

Anyone wishing to donate items for the Quarter Auction are encouraged to contact Carol Lunsford, 839-4085 or drop items off at the West Alexandria Branch Library. Please follow all current COVID guidelines.

K-9 Jackpot

Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group INC. is sponsoring a Jackpot fundraiser on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Education Drive to assist retired law enforcement K-9s with vet medical bills in emergency situations. First place winner will be selected by a Southwest K-9, while all other winners will be drawn. If all tickets are not sold, winners will be paid on a percentage scale at 5p.m. If any COVID-19 restrictions require us to adjust for the public coming inside, we will Facebook Live the drawings.

First Prize: $2,000 drawing at noon. Second Prize: $500 drawing at 2 p.m. Third Prize: $200 drawing at 3 p.m. Fourth Prize $50 drawing at 4 p.m. Must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $20 each.

Library

Our Summer Reading Program includes kids, teens and adults, starting June 1. Stop in to sign up or visit online https://preblelibrary.beanstack.org/

Stop in to pick up this month’s flower magnet kit. If you collect stamps for all 12 months’ magnets in 2021, you’ll be entered for a grand prize drawing. Contact the W. Alex branch at 533-4095 and pick up in person or curbside.

Community Garage Sales

Community garage sales will be Thursday through Saturday, June 3-5. There will be no sale permits required during these days. The next Community Garage Sale will be August 5-7, and then October 7-9, coinciding with the Kiwanis Oktoberfest.

TVS WA Alumni Banquet

The Twin Valley South and West Alexandria Alumni Banquet will be held at Twin Valley Community Schools, 100 Education Drive, on Saturday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from The Pin-Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, or by calling 937-839-4085.

Lanier Alumni Banquet

The Lanier Alumni Banquet will take place Saturday, June 12, at Twin Valley Community Schools, 100 Education Drive. We will be celebrating the classes of 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1964. Reservations to be purchased by June 9. Tickets are $20 each person. Social hour will be from 4-6 p.m. and seating classes begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 5:15 p.m. Tickets and reservations can be purchased from Ann Sudwischer Cooper by calling 937-839-5397, June Eby Souleyrette at 937-902-0763, George Suggs at 937-456-6162, or Brenda Miller Ross at 937-272-5358.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

July 4 Party in the Park

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the tenth annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on July 4 from 1-7 p.m. The party will kick off at 1 p.m. with numerous activities, crafts, and food vendors.

The Car Show will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. Prizes will be announced at 7 p.m. for the top 5 cars, top 3 trucks, top 3 motorcycles and top 3 tractors, as well as a Best of Show.

We are accepting craft and baked-good vendors at $10 per booth, and food concession vendors for $25. At 9 p.m., the Lighted Parade will line up at Salem Lutheran Church. Decorate your bike, wagon, car, truck, motorcycle, golf cart, or even yourself. All you need to do to participate is simply add some lights, and show up at the line-up on time.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Twin Valley Schools, brought to you by the West Alexandria Celebration Committee. No entrance before 8:30 p.m. No blankets, chairs, or standing in parking spots. Only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the football practice field. No vendors or restrooms will be available at the Fireworks portion of the event. Please no pets. This is a free event. Donations will be accepted. Please follow all current COVID-19 restrictions. Participants attend at your own risk.

Church of the Brethren

Our next Community Meal is Wednesday, June 2, available to the first 50 people. Drive through in the alley at 5 p.m. for meals.

Family Night takes place every fourth Wednesday, next on May 26.

Join us for socially distanced services on Sundays at 10:30a.m. indoors, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., live on the WACOB Facebook page, or on the WACOB podcast on iTunes.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 9 a.m. every Sunday at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

Cargill Community Blood Drive will be Thursday, June 10, at TCN Community center parking lot, 261E. Clay St. in Lewisburg. Call Lorey 937-533-3330 to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who likes to crochet and wants to be part of a giving ministry where plastic grocery sacks are given new life by turning them into crocheted sleep mats for the homeless, we need you. Join The Sleep Mat Project, which meets every third Saturday, next on June 19, at 9a.m. in St. John’s Fellowship Hall. For more information, contact Carolyn at 839-4350 or Earla at 839-7203.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 22 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex. Masks are recommended but not required.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Our doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. We will also continue to offer services on Youtube and Facebook. Sunday service is available on Youtube at bit.ly/SalemLutheranNALCYouTube.

Sign-ups for the Youth Summer Trip are open. We will be partnering with Adventure Serve Ministries in Kentucky and doing a wilderness trip. The dates for the trip are June 13-19 and will include rock climbing, repelling, caving, whitewater rafting, two days of hiking and swimming, showers under waterfalls, and sleeping in tents or hammocks! Representatives from Adventure Serve will accompany us at all times. Check out www.adventureserve.org for more information.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom. High School and Middle School Ministry meets every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Bible study meets every third Saturday at 7:30a.m. for breakfast, Bible study, prayer, and fellowship in the Fellowship Hall.

Coups for Troops accepts your unwanted coupons up to two months expired for families using military commissaries overseas. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants. A basket is provided in the Church Library.