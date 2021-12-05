DEI hosts White Christmas celebration

EATON — After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc1.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc2.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc3.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc4.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc5.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc6.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc7.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc8.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc9.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc10.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc11.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc12.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc13.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc14.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_wc15.jpg After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.

After Thanksgiving, Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s 32nd Annual White Christmas celebration brightened the traditional “Black Friday” on Friday evening, Nov. 26, with a parade ushering Santa and Mrs. Claus to town for the season. Hollingsworth-East Elementary School second graders and the Eaton High School Marching Band provided the entertainment for the evening on the Preble County Courthouse plaza, and one girl and one boy won a new bicycle courtesy realtor and Vice-Mayor David Kirsch and Vancrest Healthcare Center. Those who attended enjoyed refreshments provided by DEI and the Gypsy Mug, and received a special commemorative ornament.