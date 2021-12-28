RPW holds Christmas celebration at historic Bunker Hill House

FAIRHAVEN — On Dec. 13, a Christmas Celebration hosted by and for Republican Probity Women: A Preble County Roundtable (RPW) was held at the historic Bunker Hill House in Fairhaven. RPW hosted the evening of education, food, and fellowship for members and friends.

The Bunker Hill House, designated as both a National Underground Railroad Historical Site and an Ohio Underground Railroad Site by the Friends of Freedom Society, was built in stages between 1834 and 1862. According to the Historical Marker, runaway slaves stealthily traveled along a nearby creek and entered the back of the building. Runaways needed to ensure members of the public were not using the portion of the building open to the general public. The home was previously a tavern and also a general store

Prior to dinner, the owner of the Bunker Hill House, Walter Mast, who restored the home room by room, provided a history of the home and gave tours of the property, including letting members climb under the floorboards in the hallway to access where runaway slaves hid. According to Mast, Ohio State University professor Wilbur Siebert published a map in his book entitled “Mysteries of Ohio’s Underground Railroads” documenting that Bunker Hill House was located along the main route of the Underground Railroad. African Americans heading to Canada seeking freedom from slave holders usually crossed the Ohio River and headed west so that they would not have to cross the great black swamp in Northwest Ohio which extended from Fort Wayne to Sandusky. Fairhaven was along this route.

In addition to the tours, following dinner, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick Fischer enlightened guests on the importance of Judges who are elected in Ohio in the political process. Once while he was campaigning, a lady asked, “Who are you?” and “Why do you matter?” Justice Fischer replied, “If the legislature passes a law and the executive branch enforces it, but four of the seven Ohio Supreme Court Justices determine the law unconstitutional, the law doesn’t have any effect.” With this answer, according to Fischer, the lady then surmised voting for an Ohio Supreme Court Justice mattered, and the Ohio Supreme Court impacted the political process.

If hearing speakers and participating in roundtable discussion interests any readers, RPW is now accepting new members and associate members for 2022. Men may only join as associate members. If interested in joining, contact Mary Warrick at maryewarrick@gmail.com or at 937-839-2333.

Republican Probity Women: A Preble County Roundtable (RPW), a part of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women, exists to facilitate discussion of issues particularly affecting Preble County. Speakers and roundtable discussion are integral to the club’s mission. RPW also promotes networking and services opportunities for its members and associate members.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice serves as keynote speaker