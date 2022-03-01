Blood drives set for next week

PREBLE COUNTY — Giving is good, especially when it can save a life, according to the Community Blood Center. Donate at the Cargill community blood drive Monday, March 7, from 3-7 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg, or at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, March 10, from noon to 6 p.m., at 813 Camden Road, Eaton, and get the new “Giving is Good” t-shirt.

The bright green t-shirt is available through April 30, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact the regional blood supply. Currently at Community Blood Center type O is in low supply.

CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. CBC needs new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more depending on their height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.