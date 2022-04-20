TVS hosting senior citizen dinner

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South High School, with the financial support of four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a senior citizen dinner on Tuesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the school office at 839-4693 or 839-4688. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 25. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, West Alex Lions Club, and West Alex Kiwanis Club.

R-H Staff