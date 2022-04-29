Eaton issues fire hydrant flushing notice

EATON — The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 2, through Friday, May 6.

Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption.

Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows city staff to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs.

Flushing hot water heaters at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in homes.

Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Public Works Division at 937-456-7157.