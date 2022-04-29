Preble County CVB invites visitors to ‘Our Hometowns’

PREBLE COUNTY — This year, National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme “Future of Travel.”

This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world. Locally, officials want the future of travel to include road trips and “stay-cations” which include visits to Preble County’s hometowns.

Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come.

“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S. — evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” added Dow.

The Preble County Conventional and Visitors Bureau is celebrating travel’s promising future by continuing to promote road trips and visits to Preble County to outside visitors in many ways, both online, in print and at events across the county.

“The Preble County CVB continues its dedicated promotion of Preble County and hopes all its marketing efforts provide for a future full of visitors who will strengthen the entire county’s economy. This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters community engagement, and reconnects us all to each other and the world,” PCCVB President Stephanie Garrett said. “We welcome everyone to take a road trip and visit all that our hometowns here in Preble County have to offer — from our eight historic covered bridges and agritourism spots to mom-and-pop eateries and retail shops.”

Visit ustravel.org/NTTW to learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week, and to learn more about the Preble County CVB visit www.preblecountypassport.com. Preble County Visitors Guides, and other materials are available at the Preble County Business Resource & Welcome Center located at 122 W. Decatur St., Suite A, in Eaton. Call 937-456-4949 to request a Visitors Guide or Covered Bridges of Preble County brochure via mail, or email [email protected]