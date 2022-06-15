TVS Alumni Banquet held

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South Alumni Banquet including graduates of West Alexandria and Lanier Schools was held Saturday, June 4. The event took place at the Twin Valley South High School Commons and was dedicated in loving memory of Carol Lunsford, Class of ‘59, and others who have passed away over the last two years.

The banquet followed a social gathering hosted by Toastmaster Jerry Winkler, Class of ‘72. The invocation was delivered by John DeVilbiss and the meal was catered by Buckeye Jake’s of West Alexandria.

The Class of ‘62 was toasted by Richard Crouse and the classes of ‘70, ‘71, and ‘72 were toasted by Jerry Winkler.

The roll call of classes found 69 graduates in attendance as follows: 1943 (1,) 1946 (1,) 1947 (2,) 1948 (1,) 1954 (1,) 1955 (6,) 1957 (5,) 1958 (1,) 1959 (2,) 1960 (5,) 1962 (12,) 1963 (2,) 1965 (1,) 1967 (1,) 1968 (1,) 1969 (1,) 1970 (4,) 1971 (6,) 1972 (10,) 1973 (1,) 1974 (1,) 1975 (2,) 1978 (1,) 1985 (1) and 1990 (1).

It is very dear for classmates to reacquaint themselves after years apart — some even get together routinely on their own. Ideally, someone from each year will spark interest and encourage members of their class to attend. Next year the Alumni Banquet will be held on June 3. Recommendations and volunteers are encouraged. Contact Toastmaster Jerry Winkler at [email protected] for more information.

Linda Maggard, Class of ’65 https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_tvs_Class-of-65.jpeg Linda Maggard, Class of ’65 Submitted Pam Krickenbarger Schweikert, Barbara Brubaker Bambeck, Bob Hora, Larry Winkler, from the Class of 1970. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_tvs_Class-of-70.jpeg Pam Krickenbarger Schweikert, Barbara Brubaker Bambeck, Bob Hora, Larry Winkler, from the Class of 1970. Submitted Jerry Winkler, Beverly Hora Babis, Jim Wick, Jo Ann Leedy Ritter Wick, Kent McIntire, Deb Swafford Jeffers, Dalene Bellar McIntire, Teresa Utz Winkler, Susie Car Williams, Jeff Studebaker from the Class of 1972. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_tvs_Class-of-72.jpeg Jerry Winkler, Beverly Hora Babis, Jim Wick, Jo Ann Leedy Ritter Wick, Kent McIntire, Deb Swafford Jeffers, Dalene Bellar McIntire, Teresa Utz Winkler, Susie Car Williams, Jeff Studebaker from the Class of 1972. Submitted Ed Duffie appreciating the caricature of his father, Monroe Duffie. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_tvs_Duffie.Ed_.jpg Ed Duffie appreciating the caricature of his father, Monroe Duffie. Submitted Pictured are several members of the Krickenbarger family,left to right: Melissa Krickenbarger Lipps, Class of ‘90, Doug Krickenbarger, Class of ‘78, Brenda Krickenbarger Kennell, Class of ‘75, Tim Krickenbarger, Class of ‘74, Cheryl Krickenbarger Scholes, Class of ‘71, Pam Krickenbarger Schweikert, Class of ‘70. Jeff Krickenbarger, Class of 1980 is not pictured — he had to work, according to organizers. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_tvs_Krickenbarger-Family.jpg Pictured are several members of the Krickenbarger family,left to right: Melissa Krickenbarger Lipps, Class of ‘90, Doug Krickenbarger, Class of ‘78, Brenda Krickenbarger Kennell, Class of ‘75, Tim Krickenbarger, Class of ‘74, Cheryl Krickenbarger Scholes, Class of ‘71, Pam Krickenbarger Schweikert, Class of ‘70. Jeff Krickenbarger, Class of 1980 is not pictured — he had to work, according to organizers. Submitted Debbie Voge Cress Moore, Class of ‘71, Beverly Hora Babis, Class of ‘72 and Ruthann Wysong, Class of ‘71. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/06/web1_tvs_Voge.Debbie_Hora.Beverly_Wysong.Ruthann.jpeg Debbie Voge Cress Moore, Class of ‘71, Beverly Hora Babis, Class of ‘72 and Ruthann Wysong, Class of ‘71. Submitted