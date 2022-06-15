TVS Alumni Banquet held

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South Alumni Banquet including graduates of West Alexandria and Lanier Schools was held Saturday, June 4. The event took place at the Twin Valley South High School Commons and was dedicated in loving memory of Carol Lunsford, Class of ‘59, and others who have passed away over the last two years.
The banquet followed a social gathering hosted by Toastmaster Jerry Winkler, Class of ‘72. The invocation was delivered by John DeVilbiss and the meal was catered by Buckeye Jake’s of West Alexandria.
The Class of ‘62 was toasted by Richard Crouse and the classes of ‘70, ‘71, and ‘72 were toasted by Jerry Winkler.
The roll call of classes found 69 graduates in attendance as follows: 1943 (1,) 1946 (1,) 1947 (2,) 1948 (1,) 1954 (1,) 1955 (6,) 1957 (5,) 1958 (1,) 1959 (2,) 1960 (5,) 1962 (12,) 1963 (2,) 1965 (1,) 1967 (1,) 1968 (1,) 1969 (1,) 1970 (4,) 1971 (6,) 1972 (10,) 1973 (1,) 1974 (1,) 1975 (2,) 1978 (1,) 1985 (1) and 1990 (1).
It is very dear for classmates to reacquaint themselves after years apart — some even get together routinely on their own. Ideally, someone from each year will spark interest and encourage members of their class to attend. Next year the Alumni Banquet will be held on June 3. Recommendations and volunteers are encouraged. Contact Toastmaster Jerry Winkler at [email protected] for more information.