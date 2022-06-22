Preble Players to present ‘Broadway on Barron’

EATON — Preble Players and the Richmond Jazz Orchestra will be bringing Broadway to Preble County in their show, Broadway on Barron, on Sunday, June 26.

Staged at the Star Theatre, and featuring vocalists from Eaton, Dayton, and Richmond, as well as the Richmond Jazz Orchestra, this show will offer a “delightful, toe-tapping afternoon of songs from various Broadway musicals,” organizers said in a press release last week.

Steve Stoller, the orchestra director, noted, “If you like great music, and particularly the great music of Broadway musicals, this show is for you!” Auditions were held in May, with an eye toward vocal talent and stage presence. The popular 17-member Richmond Jazz Orchestra, joined by 10 talented singers, will present 22 classic songs from musicals both old and new. “Some of the more recent musicals include Hamilton, Wicked, Les Miserables, and The Lion King.”

This production is being produced by Preble Players, the local community theatre. Tickets are available at Eaton Floral, and at the door.

Any questions may be directed to Lisa Marling at [email protected]

Showtime is 2 p.m., at The Star Theatre on North Barron Street in Eaton.

Pictured, Anna Wible from Eaton, sings "I Know Things Now" from Into the Woods.