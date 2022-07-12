Preble Co. YMCA blood drive July 21

EATON — Community Blood Center needs donors and there is an urgent need for type O. Donors can help replenish the mid-summer blood supply by donating at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Thursday, July 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Also, a Thursday, July 14, Eaton community blood drive has been has moved to a new location at Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, due to a scheduling conflict with its original location.

Everyone who registers to donate with will get the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

UD Arena is the place to be for TBT and a lucky donor can see all the action. Register to donate July 11-16 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton Donation Center and you’re entered in the drawing to win two tickets to The Basketball Tournament July 28-29 Regional and the July 30-Aug. 2 Championship.

“Who Dey” say the Bengals are going back to the Super Bowl? A lucky donor can watch them do it. Register to donate at July 18-30 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and you are entered in a drawing to win a pair of 2022 season tickets. The package includes all 10 home games, beginning with the preseason opener Aug. 12.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.

Donors can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before they arrive for their blood donation. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.