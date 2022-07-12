DEI hosting Family Movie Night Friday

EATON — Downtown Eaton is the place for families to be this Friday, July 15, when Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Family Movie Night brings the Friday night fun to town.

Families are invited to spend a summer evening with friends for a movie on the Preble County Courthouse Plaza on Main Street. Organizers encourage everyone to get there early to find a spot and have some family fun before the start of the show at dusk.

The featured film is the animated movie, “Sing.”

This free downtown event will run from 6-11 p.m. and will include vendors, a bounce house, food and more.

Sponsorships and vendor spots for Family Movie Night are still available. Email [email protected] for additional information.

Family Movie Night is sponsored by Henny Penny, Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Charles Family Hearth & Hot Tub, Lawn Plus, Country Mile Realty, Dues Law LLC., SVG Motors, TimkenSteel, Opti-vise IT, NECCO, LCNB, and the Eaton Place Restaurant.

Visit www.DowntownEatonInc.org for additional information including a full schedule for this year’s remaining activities, and follow Downtown Eaton Inc. on Facebook at @downtowneaton for its latest news and events. Next up is the Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night Car Show, on Saturday, Aug. 27.