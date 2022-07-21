Eldorado North Central Rescue hosting July 25 blood drive

ELDORADO — Help Community Blood Center overcome a mid-summer decline in the blood supply and the urgent need for type O blood by donating at the North Central Rescue community blood drive Monday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eldorado Fire Department, 140 E. Mill St., Eldorado.

Everyone who registers to donate with will get the new “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.

“Who Dey” say the Bengals are going back to the Super Bowl? A lucky donor can watch them do it. Register to donate at July 18-30 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and you are entered in a drawing to win a pair of 2022 season tickets. The package includes all 10 home games, beginning with the preseason opener Aug. 12.

CBC has new online tools donors can use to save time while they’re helping save lives. Download the new “Donor Time App” from any app store and use it to find blood drives and make an appointment to donate.