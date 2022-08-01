Local duo Ryan + Rose set to appear at PCHS amphitheater

EATON — Preble County-based acoustic duo Ryan + Rose will be performing at the Preble County Historical Society amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. as part of the PCHS Summer Concert Series.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the gate, by visiting Preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com or by calling 937-787-4256 during business hours.

Ryan + Rose, formed in 2021 by local singers Daniel French and Amanda Montgomery, are known for their powerful vocals on a wide range of musical styles from traditional folk songs to acoustic versions of pop hits. Tight harmonies surrounded by French’s acoustic guitar and folksy harmonica have become staples of the duo’s live show.

“We love singing together and we are so thankful to have fans and venues who enjoy listening,” French said.

The evening will also feature music from local favorites, Preble County Line Band.

In addition to live music, fans can also expect food and beer vendors on site.

For more information on Ryan + Rose, visit their Facebook or Instagram page.

As part of the PCHS Summer Concert Series, Preble County-based acoustic duo Ryan + Rose will be performing at the Preble County Historical Society amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/08/web1_pchs_concert.jpg As part of the PCHS Summer Concert Series, Preble County-based acoustic duo Ryan + Rose will be performing at the Preble County Historical Society amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 5.