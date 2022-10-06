PCPH Environmental Health Division

EATON — The Environmental Health Division investigates health concerns and hazards, as well as educates and enforces public health laws to protect the community.

PCPH Environmental Health Specialists are responsible for conducting plan reviews, complaint investigations and regular food safety assessments of food service operations and retail food establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, school kitchens and caterers to assure food safety and prevent food-borne illness. PCPH licenses and inspects public swimming pools, spas, spray grounds and bathing beaches to ensure safe and sanitary conditions at these facilities.

Campgrounds and body art facilities are also licensed by PCPH. They are inspected to protect the public from injury, minimize the potential for disease transmission, and provide a safe and healthy environment. Body art in Ohio is regulated under the authority of Chapter 3730.01 of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and Chapter 3701-9 of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC).

Private water systems, including wells, cisterns, hauled water storage tanks, and ponds used for drinking water are regulated by the Ohio Private Water Systems Regulations (Ohio Administrative Code 3701-28). A permit must be issued by the health department prior to installing or altering a private water system. A private water system provides water to less than 25 people a day. This usually includes all homes and some small businesses. Systems that regularly serve an average of at least 25 individuals daily at least 60 days each year are regulated by the Ohio EPA. PCPH works to prevent disease transmission and protect the quality of surface and ground water by performing inspections, enforcing sewage regulations, and providing education to homeowners.

Preble County and the State of Ohio have regulations which require that solid waste, including garbage, appliances, furniture, yard waste, construction and demolition materials and tires be disposed of properly. Public Health nuisances are inspected upon receipt of a signed complaint form downloadable below. Public Health nuisances may include garbage and refuse complaints, housing problems, air quality issues, insect and rodent infestations, lead abatement and sewage system failures. Orders are issued to attain compliance. The health district does not itself correct public health nuisance violations. It is the responsibility of the property owner to correct any conditions which are creating a public health nuisance or has the potential to create one.

Plumbing

The plumbing program is responsible for the oversight of the installation of plumbing systems in all areas of Preble County. Plumbing contractors and in limited cases, homeowners, may apply for permits to install plumbing systems in new or remodeled construction. The Plumbing Inspection Program registers all persons engaged in the business of plumbing within Preble County.

Plumbing permits must be obtained through Preble County Public Health prior to the start of work. Plumbing contractors and contractor employees must register with the county in which they provide service.