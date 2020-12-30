Eaton holding blood drive on Jan. 9

DAYTON — Be part of a lifesaving team by donating during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. The Eaton First Church of God will host a community blood drive Saturday, Jan. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 601 East Lexington Road in Eaton.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The special-edition “Team Donor – Blood Donor Awareness Month” long-sleeve t-shirt is free when you register to donate with Community Blood Center during January.

The traditional challenges of winter emphasized during January Blood Donor Awareness Month are more severe this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in multiple businesses and high school blood drive cancellations. Blood drives that have remained on schedule are operating at reduced capacity.

The rise in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the immediate treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients. All registered CCP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “Support the Fight Against COVID – Donate Convalescent Plasma” t-shirt. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Eaton First Church of God