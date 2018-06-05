News briefs

PS Audit Report available

State auditors have completed their audit of the FY 17 financial records of Preble Shawnee Local Schools. A copy of the audit report is available for public inspection in the Treasurer’s Office of Preble Shawnee Local Schools located at 124 Bloomfield St., Camden, OH between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Preble Shawnee BOE special meeting

The Preble Shawnee Local Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, June 7 at 6 pm at the Board Office, 124 Bloomfield Street, Camden, Ohio 45311. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss safety measures and possibly pass a resolution to hire three school resource officers and to discuss plans for community engagement for facilities. The Board will go into Executive Session to discuss employment of public personnel with possible action to follow. There will be a resolution to approve appropriation modifications and any other business that may come before the Board.

TVCLSD summer schedule

The Twin Valley Community Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened workweek schedule through Aug. 3. Hours of operation will be 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and the building will be closed on Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, Aug. 6. The TVS Elementary, Middle and High School office will work on limited hours starting June 18-July 31. For more information or questions, call the district office at 937-839-4688.

TCN summer schedule

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. June 4-July 26, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the exception of the week of July 4. The week of July 4, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, due to the holiday. The building will be closed every Friday except July 6. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 30. Call the district office at 937-962-2671 with questions.

National Trail BOE special meeting

The National Trail Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on June 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the National Trail K-12 Facility. The board will dismiss into executive session to discuss the hiring of a superintendent.

Independent Order of Odd Fellows

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Eden Lodge 147, located at 104 East Franklin St. Gratis, will hold a fish fry on Saturday, June 9, open to the public at 6 p.m.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Gratis Summer Reading Program

The Gratis Public Library Summer Reading Program will start on Thursday, June 7. Come in anytime during library hours to sign up and get a candy bar.

PCPD June Meeting

The Preble County Park District has changed the meeting date in June to Friday, June 8 and it will be held at the Garber Nature Center Farmhouse conference room located at 9691 SR503 N, Lewisburg, OH. Please note that this is a one time change of date and location from our usual meetings. Meetings are open to the public.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.