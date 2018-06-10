TVLCS discusses SRO, summer projects

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local School District is working with Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson on securing a School Resource Officer.

During a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 29, Superintendent Bob Fischer gave an update on the potential SRO.

Fischer explained, there has been no update on the grant Sheriff Simpson applied for which will help the school afford the officer. This grant will pay for up to $8,000 of the instructional time cost. The next piece the district has to prepare is the contract.

“We have to start getting that into place, regardless of the grant. [Simpson] has information from his legal, they are looking over it and then will forward it onto the districts that will be using the Sheriff’s Department, for us to give it to our legal department to see what resolutions or activities we would have to present,” Fischer said.

“Hopefully, in June we will have something to look at and in July we can make an approval of the contract. That should be forthcoming.”

Following Director of Food Service Megan Fields’ report, Fischer added, the department prepared over 500 meals for the community throughout this school year — between different events held.

“Thanks to our kitchen staff for all they did through that time,” he said.

Director of Transportation and Maintenance Jeff Tully gave his report on the start of summer work and different projects.

“Things went good with the end of the school year. We’re going to plan on doing a lot of painting this summer, trying to wrap up our stripes and stuff,” Tully said. “There are sidewalks we are going to have to repair this summer, that will probably happen in July.”

Windows are also being repaired and other work will be completed this summer. There have been a few potential sub-drivers interested in filling the openings.

Director of Technology Derrick Myers presented his update on recent activities, sharing that his summer work is just beginning as well and he has been purchasing items for those projects. According to Myers, the district has created security camera accounts for local law enforcement. They also updated the student Acceptable Use Policy for technology.

“Basically, it used to allow the removal of technology from the student as a form of discipline. We changed that terminology and verbiage in there so we aren’t taking away a tool, but rather coming up with more creative ways to discipline,” he said.

Daniel Lewis, Director of Pupil Services, discussed the newly created Special Education Parent Support Group and reviewed the new service delivery model.

“We had a parent support group that was started with a parent in the district, who came to us with the idea of parents helping each other with the Special Education process,” Lewis said. “We had our first meeting [May] and the turnout was pretty good. We had four or five families here and another four or five who couldn’t make it and wanted to be involved.”

According to K-6 Principal Patti Holly, all students passed the Third Grade Guarantee. She added, there are some potential changes moving into the 2018-2019 school year. These might include classroom meetings with the entire school and study tables after school.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, June 25, at 6 p.m. in the Twin Valley Community Local School District Media Center.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

