New salon opens in Eaton

EATON — Off the Top Salon and Tanning opened Tuesday, May 22 at 4269 Ohio 732 West in Eaton. While this location has been a salon a few different times, owner Lisa Chandler is committed to keeping the space for herself. She will not close and is dedicated to serving the community, she said.

“In cosmetology school, we were supposed to come up with a business plan. My salon name was Off the Top. I never wanted to be the owner of a salon, so it sat in the back of my brain. I worked in Oxford for 24 years at Attitudes Uptown and I loved it, but I started doing non-profit work for the homeless shelter and Sojourner. The idea came to start a non-profit,” she said.

“In the last couple years, I tried to think of what I’m supposed to be doing with that. My husband and I kept talking about it, and I never wanted to own a salon, but in the last year it was real heavy on my heart. I decided to start looking. This place has sat open for two years. I called the owner of the building and it was such a great connection. It worked out where I’m able to be here and still do my non-profit work in town.”

Since opening, the business has been busy. They opened in April for some tanning and that was busy. Since the official opening, the business has really taken off, according to Chandler.

Off the Top features men’s and women’s hair cutting, color, razor cuts, highlighting, waxing, manicures and pedicures, and tanning.

“I’m excited to be here. I have lived in the community for 25 years. I want everyone to know that everyone is welcome here. I am attentive to detail, I listen to what they want. I have had a lot of positive feedback,” she said.

“There is not option for failure. I will not close the salon, unless a disaster strikes. There have been multiple salons here, but I am determined to make this work. I don’t give up easily. I am a fighter. Off the Top will stay here as long as God allows it.”

For more information, Chandler uses two different Facebook pages, Off the Top Salon and Tanning and Off the Top Salon 937-360-8685.

