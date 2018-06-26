West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jennifer Buchanan, Ethan Bowermaster, Lori Clark, Michael Meyers, Carter Haines, Brynlee Unger, Logan Mershon, Darrell Bitner, Mosely Bassler, Charlatte Smith, Kim Johnson, Emmett Byrd, Nancy Rosell, Nathan Holthaus, Dave Evry, Katie Buchanan, Todd Baker, Kim Campbell Johnson, Alyssa Wysong, Phillis Goins, Hank Habekost, Aiden Menzies, Debra Milby, Steve Snyder, Jesse Woods, Glen Byrd, Judy Looker, Megan Washington, Mikayla Pressly, Jennifer Guehring, Geneva Price, Jennifer Harris,

Anniversaries this week: Jim and Julia Jones, Lance and Jandee Mowell, Matt and Kathleen King, Rob and Paula Durkle, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Goins, Bill and Helen Voge, Zach and Justine Rossman

Class of 1958

Don Eby is coming to Ohio soon and will be with the West Alexandria 1958 graduates for lunch at Rob’s in Brookville, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 29. We hope that anyone who wishes to will attend to see Don and catch up with the others. Please call Karen Buriff at 937-456-9523 or Karen Cottingim at 937-452-3325 if you can join us, or with your questions. Looking forward to a for a fine turnout. Y’all come!

Foodbank

The Foodbank served 49 families during May. This includes 19 seniors, 56 children and totals 164 individuals. Needs are mac & cheese, spaghetti and sauce, pancake mix, syrup, and shampoo. Fresh garden produce is being accepted. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, Ingomar and Salem Lutheran Church on the first Sunday of each month.

July 4 Party in the Park

The WA Celebration Committee will host it’s July 4 Party in the Park on Wednesday, July 4, at Peace Park, from 1-7 p.m. Come enjoy the games, vendors, food and refreshments! The Car show takes place from 4-7p.m. in the church parking lot, and the Lighted Parade lines up at 9p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot. The parade will start off at 9:30 p.m. and will end at the TVS parking lot. Fireworks will take place at the Twin Valley Schools at 10 p.m.

July 4 Community WACOCA Service

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action are sponsoring a Fourth of July Community Church Service to be held Sunday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Park. Community Christian Church will be providing special music. The Salem Lutheran Church Sanctuary will be used if weather doesn’t permit an outdoor service that day.

Baked Steak Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is offering Baked Steak Dinners on Sunday, July 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street, next to Subway. To reserve your dinners contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085, or at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street. Thank you for supporting us, as proceeds are used to purchase new toys and repairs for Santa Villa and to provide July 4 fireworks in West Alexandria.

Vacation Bible School

A Community Vacation Bible School, for children in preschool through sixth grade, will meet at the First Brethren Church, 28, E. Third Street, Monday through Friday, June 25-29, from 6-8:30 p.m.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

Church of the Brethren

There will be no Free Community Meals for the months of July and August. They will resume the first Wednesday in September at 22 East Oak St.

St. John Church

This month’s mission is World Vision Children.

We are collecting donations of Christian devotionals and inspirational fictional books at the church, located at 20 E. South Street. We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter the last Thursday of each month.

Salem Lutheran Church

Adult Bible Study meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at 70 E. Dayton St.

The Lutheran Youth Organization meets for Bible Study every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. The LYO will depart for a Wilderness Trip on Sunday, July 15.

The Women of Salem invite you to attend our Summer Splash, July 10, for food, fellowship and BINGO! Bring a covered dish, and if you happen to donate a white elephant item for prizes, please do so by Monday, July 9. RSVP no later than July 10 to the church, 839-4210, or contact SWNALC President, Brenda Wright, at 456-3018 or SWNALC VP, Diane Walker, at 901-3960.

Our Health Ministry takes place every fourth Sunday, offering blood pressure screenings in the church offices after church. Participants will receive a log with follow-up recommendations and lifestyle modification recommendations. Additional information on BP and strokes available. Contact Rhonda Wright or Vickie Unger for more information.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

Pastor Dan Mershon will conduct a Worship service at Vancrest of Eaton one Sunday per month.

Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter on the fourth Monday of every month.

Our special offering for July is for our community WACOCA.