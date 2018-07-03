TVS’ Fischer hired as NT superintendent

NEW PARIS — National Trail Local Schools Board of Education called a special board of education meeting on Monday, June 18, to hire Robert Fischer as the district’s new superintendent.

Former Superintendent Jeff Parker accepted the superintendent position with Eaton Community Schools on Wednesday, May 23, leaving the opening at National Trail.

The district worked with Preble County Educational Service Center (ESC) Superintendent Mike Gray to open its own superintendent search. They had 18 applicants, only calling in two for interviews. The job was offered to Twin Valley Community Local School District Superintendent Bob Fischer, who accepted.

Fischer accepted an administrative contract as superintendent at an annual salary of $99,500 with 25 days of vacation per year, with 10 days of carryover, and all other contract wording to be the same as the current superintendent’s contract. His contract begins on Aug. 1, and is valid through July 31, 2021.

During the regular NT Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 26, the board voted to employ Fischer as assistant superintendent for up to 10 days in July at a rate of $382.69 per day.

Twin Valley Community Local School District has reached out to ESC Superintendent Gray to help in its ownsuperintendent search. Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 6, and the board will be meeting for a special meeting on Sunday, July 8, to decide who to interview, according to Gray.

In other business, the National Trail Board of Education approved a three year contract with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office for the provision of a School Resource Officer (SRO).

The board also canceled the July meeting and will not be meeting again until Monday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the National Trail District Office.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH