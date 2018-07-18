Senior Day at the Fair, Aug. 1

EATON — PCCOA is providing the following opportunities for fun and interaction for seniors on Senior Day (Wednesday, Aug. 1) of the Preble County Fair.

The Thursday Night Dance (during the Preble County Fair) will take place on Wednesday Aug. 1, at Rotary Junction on the Preble County Fairgrounds, from 4-7 p.m.

Transportation for Senior Day is available for seniors from 3-7 p.m. Park at The Grange.

Transportation for seniors from the Preble County Council on Aging Activities Center is available on Senior Day from 8 a.m.- to 3 p.m.