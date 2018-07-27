Elizabeth Stout Parker Scholarships awarded

EATON — The Eaton Foundation met April 10 for its annual meeting and scholarship selections. Two $2,000 scholarships were awarded this year to Eaton High School seniors as designated by the funded scholarship agreement of Elizabeth Stout Parker and maintained by the foundation. This year’s recipients were Mackenzie Rutherford and John Christman.

The Eaton Foundation is a not-for-profit, charitable corporation under the laws of the State of Ohio and originated in 1966. The Eaton Area Chamber of Commerce established this foundation for the benefit of the community. The annual meeting was held and officers for next year include Nancy Clayton, President; Don Pollock, Vice President; Barbara Orr, Secretary and Robert Barnes, Trustee.

The foundation is structured to accept donations for individuals, families, businesses, and charitable organizations. Donations of any amount are appreciated. The Eaton Foundation has funds exceeding $400,000 under their management at this time. Contact any Trustee or phone 456-5302 with questions about the Eaton Foundation or to create a lasting memory.