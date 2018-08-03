United Way awarding funds

PREBLE COUNTY — United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County Branch will be awarding federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter program (EFSP) in 2018 to help supplement local emergency food and shelter services in Preble County.

Agencies interested in applying for funding may access the application by visiting www.LiveUnitedDayton.org/EFSP or by contacting Alexa Joyce at 937-456-7174 or alexaj@dayton-unitedway.org

Proposals must be submitted by end of business on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

Send by mail to: Alexa Joyce, 225 N. Barron St. Eaton, OH 45320.