News briefs

Chamber Classic Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum. Proceeds from the event benefit the chamber’s annual academic and Ohio Business Week scholarships. Registration is now open, and sponsorships and donations being sought. Additional information and registration information can be found online at www.preblecountyohio.com, by emailing chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com or calling 937-456-4949.

Camden Bicentennial Book available

The Camden Archives has written “The Camden Bicentennial Book, A Celebration of Our Town, 1818 – 2018”, that is now available for purchase for $20. It may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room, 56 W. Central Avenue, the Camden Village Office, 56 W. Central Avenue, or the Camden Library at 104 S. Main Street. The book will also be available at the September 1st Bicentennial Celebration in Camden. All proceeds go to the Camden Archives.

BOE meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Road closure

Beginning Monday, Aug. 6, Duffield Road is closed between Hawley Mills and Shurley Roads for a full bridge replacement. The closure will specifically be between Box #7812 and Box #8088 and will be for approximately 3 weeks. It will be closed to all traffic. For additional information, call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 967-456-4600.

TVS school hours

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 20. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 6. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, two proofs of residency and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 6. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 10.

August Breakfast Briefing

On Tuesday, Aug. 21, representatives from chamber partner LegalShield will present a workshop on how to combat Identity theft in your business after recent large-scale cybersecurity breaches. The session will be held from 7:45-9:30 a.m. in the Preble County Development Partnership Assembly Room, 119 S. Barron St., Eaton. This workshop wil focus on how can large scale, 3rd party data breaches affect a business and its employees, how would a potential felony arrest warrant for drug trafficking impact an owner and their business, and what the real risks to an owner and their business and the resulting legal problems are. The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is excited to sponsor this one-of-a-kind event, but seating is limited to 30 attendees. Those interested should RSVP as soon as possible online at www.preblecountyohio.com or call the Preble County Chamber office at 937-456-4949. This workshop is free to Preble County Chamber members, $10 non-members.

Pork Festival Parade applications available

Entries are being accepted for the 2018 Annual Preble County Pork Festival Parade in Eaton. The parade commences at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Parade applications are available on the website at https://www.porkfestival.org/parade. Scroll down to the application. One application is for Bands the other is the General Application. Applications are submitted directly from the website. If in need of a paper application, contact Karen Hake at parade@porkfestival.org or call 937-336-4116. Deadline for entry is extended to Sept. 1.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exception is the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Square dancing

The Grand Squares Square Dance Club, which dances monthly on the fourth Friday at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ at 9190 Frederick Pike in Englewood, has announced its new lesson class. The first two lessons are free on Tuesdays, Sept. 11 and 18, from 7-9 p.m. at the Mill Ridge Community Center, 1000 Mill Ridge Circle, Union. All following lessons are at the same time and place. The cost is $2.50 per person per lesson. A partner is not needed for lessons. When lessons are completed, participants will be able to dance at more than a dozen clubs in the Greater Dayton area. For more information call 937-231-1657, or 937-898-2720.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.