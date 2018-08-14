PCDP reports on scholarship, ACT status

EATON — Students from Preble County attending Wright State University majoring in Technical and Applied Studies with a concentration in Agriculture are now eligible for the Preble County Bridge to the Future Scholarship.

The Preble County Development Partnership worked with WSU to make the change to the scholarship qualifications in recent months.

The scholarship was created by the PCDP in 2012, with the intent to increase the level of educational attainment in the county. The partnership sets aside $3,000 each year to support the scholarship program. Previously, only students majoring in Mechanical Engineering or Materials Science and Engineering were considered.

“We’re proud of and committed to supporting Preble County’s emerging workforce,” PCDP Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza said.

2018 ACT Maintaining Status

PCDP has been certified by ACT’s Work Ready Communities Initiative since 2016. “Today we are still maintaining this high level status of a Work Ready Community and continue to be actively engaged in doing so,” Latanza said.

“Preble County is the first county in Ohio to earn this prestigious title, positioning us on top when it comes to preparedness to assist business and industry,” she added.

The National Career Readiness Certificate is recognized by 41 companies and organizations in Preble County. “This is a workforce development system in place to match people to job opportunities through education, workforce development and economic development,” Latanza said.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

