ECS prepares for new year

EATON — Eaton Community Schools were back in session on Wednesday, Aug. 15 and the board had an opportunity to meet in regular session on Thursday, Aug. 9 to discuss plans and preparations for the new school year.

Terry Parks presented a report on activities at Miami Valley Career Technical Center (MVCTC). According to Parks, the school was trying to get all teachers hired before school starts, including new administrators. The first day of school for juniors at CTC was Aug. 16 and for seniors, Aug. 17. According to Parks, they expected 1,045 students for this year.

As for CTC’s approved levy and renovation plans, Parks noted, “The South building in the next couple years will be completely removed. The West Building sits out front, the East Building behind, and between those two will be a two story addition. It will all be right there together. They have travelled all over the country getting ideas and are putting that all together. I think it will be marvelous when it is all done.

“They have put in so much work on this to make it a decent thing. The South building will be completely eliminated when it is done. It will take them three or four years to get this done, but they will also upgrade the electrical, lighting, and everything.”

Superintendent Jeff Parker presented his report, sharing he’s had the opportunity to introduce himself — or reintroduce himself — to staff and parents alike.

He was invited to the Middle School Leadership Retreat Principal Derek Flatter held, where he spoke about “integrity and teamwork.” He introduced himself at the Freshman Focus parent meeting as well.

“It was a nice chance to reintroduce myself to people, or acquaint myself with new people. One thing, I sat there and said there was no way there would be former students who were now parents of freshmen, but much to my dismay there were a lot of them out there. I guess that is good, when you get down to it,” Parker said.

“It has been a very busy two weeks and the upcoming week is going to be busy, but I think it is off to a good start.”

The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at Hollingsworth East Elementary.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH