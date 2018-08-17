Mandatory guardianship classes to be held

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Probate Court will be offering Adult Guardianship Classes.

Ohio Superintendence Rules 66.06 and 66.07 require mandatory adult guardianship education for anyone who is a guardian of an adult in the state. There is a one-time “fundamentals” course that is required and then continuing education requirements each following year.

To help guardians meet these requirements, the probate court has started offering these classes locally. They held the six hour “fundamentals” course in June and will hold another fundamentals class again next year. Upcoming, they have three continuing education classes scheduled as follows: Introduction to the Developmental Disabilities System Sept. 14 9 a.m. through noon, Guardianship of the Estate Sept. 14 1-4 p.m., and Medications and Medical Advocacy, Dec. 7 9 a.m. through noon.

These classes will be held in the large conference room at Preble County Job and Family Services, 1500 Park Avenue, Eaton, and the classes are free of charge. Individuals should pre-register with the Probate Court at 937-456-8138.

Preble County is one of only 23 counties that offer the three hour courses and one of 15 counties that currently offer the six hour fundamentals course. They want to make it as easy as possible for guardians to comply with the law. There are also courses available online and individuals may register for those through the Ohio Supreme Court’s website: www.sconet.state.oh.us.