NT Rockers annual breakfast

PREBLE COUNTY — National Trail Rockers Annual “Not Back to School” Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 8 a.m. at the Eaton Frisch’s. All former school employees are invited to attend.

This is usually the largest gathering of the year, so come see your friends, and celebrate the start of the school year by going out to breakfast.

Meetings for the rest of 2018 are as follows: Wednesday, Sept. 19, at noon, at Pizza King, Richmond;. Monday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Buckhorn Tavern, Englewood; Thursday, Nov. 8, at noon, at Kay’s Restaurant, Brookville and Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., at the Golden Corral in Richmond.