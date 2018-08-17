Ohio Open Doors celebrates state’s landmarks Sept. 7–16

OHIO — Ohio History Connection invites the public to discover Ohio’s amazing heritage as historic buildings and landmarks across the state open their doors for special tours and events during Ohio Open Doors, Fri., Sept. 7 through Sun., Sept. 16.

More than 200 partnering organizations are hosting events in communities all across the Buckeye State. From a 214-year-old log house in Hamilton to Columbus’s 1920s-era Ohio Theatre and Canton’s imposing McKinley Memorial, visitors can explore fascinating places that reflect Ohio’s rich heritage—some opening especially for Ohio Open Doors events or offering behind-the-scenes looks that aren’t ordinarily available. All Ohio Open Doors events are free, and most are special one-day-only opportunities.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the Act has proven instrumental in transforming the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites. It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs.

The Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office administers the National Historic Preservation Act in Ohio. Many of the landmarks featured in Ohio Open Doors events are in the National Register of Historic Places, which the National Historic Preservation Act created.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks right in our backyard, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured historic places,” says Burt Logan, executive director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection.

For a list of all participants across the state and for more information about Ohio Open Doors, visit ohiohistory.org/opendoors.